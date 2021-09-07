Police identify hiker who fell 50 feet off Pacifica cliff to her death

Police identified the woman who died Sunday morning after falling from a bluff on the Mori Point trail in Pacifica as Yvonne Rogan of Daly City, KRON-TV reported.

Rogan, 45, was on Rockaway Beach approximately 50 feet below the trail at 9:40 a.m., police said.

She was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Witnesses told police they saw the victim trip and fall off the trail.

Rogan's childhood friend Jason Behan told KRON that Rogan recently started hiking as part of a goal to lead a healthier life and he was devastated by the news.

"She was a good mom. She was a daughter. She was a good wife. She was a good friend. She was all that. They don't make them like that anymore," Behan said.

Mori Point juts out several hundred feet into the Pacific Ocean just south of the town of Pacifica and from the top you can take in views from Point Reyes all the way to Pedro Point. The 110-acre site is one of the newest additions to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area weren't immediately available for comment on this story.