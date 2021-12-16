Police investigate Santa Rosa bank robbery

Santa Rosa police on Thursday were investigating a bank robbery on the northern end of the city.

The robbery happened at about 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday at the Chase bank at 2245 Mendocino Ave., according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7182698&lat=38.46241699999999&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

A man handed a note demanding money to one of the two tellers inside the bank, police said.

The teller than handed the man “an undisclosed amount of money” and the man took off on foot, police said.

The man was wearing a blue hooded sweater, black pants and a mask covering the lower part of his face, police said. He did not display a weapon during the robbery and nobody was injured, according to the release.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find the man on Wednesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigations Unit at 707-543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.