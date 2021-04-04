Police investigate shooting death at Santa Rosa house party

Santa Rosa police were investigating a suspected homicide early Sunday after receiving an early morning 911 call that reported a man had been shot and killed at a party in southwest Santa Rosa.

The call, placed at 4:50 a.m. according to police, came from the male host who reported that someone at the party had been shot and was dead. When police arrived at the apartment in the 1500 block of Lazzini Avenue off of Stony Point Road and south of Sebastopol Road, many partygoers had left, Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said.

Investigators from the department’s violent crimes investigation team were interviewing potential witnesses Sunday morning to determine “exactly how many people were there, who was there and who might have witnessed what happened, other than hearing it,” he said.

The shooting appeared to have happened some time before the emergency call was placed, according to police.

“It looks like it happened a fair amount of time before” the 911 call, Mahurin said. The victim had been shot at least one time, according to police.

There were no other emergency calls to that address overnight other than from the host, he said.

Investigators expect to release the name of the victim later on Sunday, Mahurin said.

The department encourages anyone with information about the investigation to visit the agency’s online tips page at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible.