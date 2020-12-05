Police investigate stabbing death at Santa Rosa park

A man was stabbed to death late Friday night at a downtown Santa Rosa park, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers were called to Olive Park at 10:55 p.m. where they discovered an unresponsive man with at least one stab wound, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name will not be publicly released until his relatives have been notified of his death.

Police are attempting to locate those who may have been in the vicinity of the park, 105 Orange St., at the time. “We’re not sure if anyone saw the stabbing itself, but we do know there were people in the area,” Mahurin said.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call the department’s violent crimes investigations team at 707-543-3590.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.