Police investigating shooting at Roseland home as apparent murder-suicide

Police are investigating a shooting at a Roseland home Tuesday night that led to an hourslong search by officers and SWAT teams as an apparent murder-suicide.

Santa Rosa police suspect a 31-year-old man fatally shot a female victim at the home on Whitewood Drive near Smokewood Drive and then killed himself, police said in a Nixle alert.

At 6:16 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting that the suspect shot the victim during an argument, police said.

Upon arrival, police were met in the driveway by two children who told them the victim was behind the house. Officers found the victim in the backyard with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers from the Santa Rosa police SWAT and negotiations teams, Petaluma police SWAT team, Rohnert Park police K-9 unit and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter were called to the scene to search for the gunman.

The suspect was eventually found dead on the property of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Additional details about the identities of the suspect and the victim were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

