Police investigating stabbing at west Santa Rosa motel

Santa Rosa police are investigating a stabbing Saturday morning at a motel in west Santa Rosa.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene after the stabbing was reported at 6:43 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Cleveland Avenue.

“When officers arrived, the victim was found bleeding profusely from a stab wound to his neck,” police said in a statement.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, officials said. His injuries, though significant, are not believed to be fatal.

The Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team has taken over the investigation. Police said the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.

