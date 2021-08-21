Subscribe

Police investigating stabbing at west Santa Rosa motel

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 21, 2021, 1:00PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Santa Rosa police are investigating a stabbing Saturday morning at a motel in west Santa Rosa.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene after the stabbing was reported at 6:43 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Cleveland Avenue.

“When officers arrived, the victim was found bleeding profusely from a stab wound to his neck,” police said in a statement.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, officials said. His injuries, though significant, are not believed to be fatal.

The Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team has taken over the investigation. Police said the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette