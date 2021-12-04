Police, Kiwanis team up to collect toys for Windsor families in need

The Windsor Police Department and Windsor Kiwanis Club are holding a Pack the Patrol Car Toy Drive until Dec. 15.

Toys will be distributed to Windsor families in need.

Police will also be taking toy donations at the police department, located at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, No. 300 in Windsor.

For more information, call the Police Department at 707-838-1234 or the Kiwanis Club at 707-291-5223.

