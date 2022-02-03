Subscribe

Police: Man accidentally shoots himself at home in Santa Rosa

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 3, 2022, 10:41AM

Santa Rosa police are investigating after a man told officers he accidentally shot himself at his home on Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported to 911 at about 9:15 p.m. by another person who was at the home in the 700 block of Fresno Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers found the man with a bullet wound in his upper chest, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a department spokesman.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive the injury.

The man “said it was an accident but wouldn’t provide much more,” Mahurin said. Officers found a handgun at the scene.

The department’s violent crimes detectives are investigating the case.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette