Police: Man accidentally shoots himself at home in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police are investigating after a man told officers he accidentally shot himself at his home on Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported to 911 at about 9:15 p.m. by another person who was at the home in the 700 block of Fresno Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers found the man with a bullet wound in his upper chest, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a department spokesman.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive the injury.

The man “said it was an accident but wouldn’t provide much more,” Mahurin said. Officers found a handgun at the scene.

The department’s violent crimes detectives are investigating the case.

