Police: Man and teenage girl found in Santa Rosa apartment died in suspected murder-suicide

Police investigating the deaths of a man and a teenage girl who were found with gunshot wounds in their Santa Rosa apartment last week believe the shooting was a murder-suicide, officials said Monday.

Detectives believe the man, 23-year-old Anthony Guzman Romero, first shot and killed his girlfriend, 17-year-old Lesly Fierro Noriega, then fatally shot himself, police said.

The couple lived together with their four-month-old daughter and Noriega’s parents in an apartment on Aston Avenue in southeast Santa Rosa, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman.

They were found dead Thursday afternoon by Noriega’s father, who called 911 at about 4:30 p.m., police said.

Noriega and Romero’s daughter was home when the shooting happened, according to Mahurin. The girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation but was not injured, Mahurin said.

Noreiga was found in a bedroom. Romero was near the front door.

Each of them had been shot once in the head, Mahurin said.

Police said they found a Polymer80 handgun with no serial number, which authorities refer to as a “ghost gun,” in the home and determined it was the firearm used in the shooting.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the suspected murder-suicide, Mahurin said, but they are planning to interview family and friends “to see if there were some underlying issues between the two of them.”

Romero had no criminal history as an adult in Sonoma County, according to Mahurin.

Autopsies are scheduled this week for both Romero and Noriega.

