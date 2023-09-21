A man was arrested Wednesday after he was said to have attempted to stab a person and a police officer at a mental health group home in Santa Rosa.

A caretaker at the facility in the 1000 block of Gordon Lane in east Santa Rosa called 911 at 8:20 p.m. and told dispatchers a resident tried to stab them while they prepared dinner, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Patricia Seffens said Thursday.

Officers arrived to find the man, 71, inside the home. He raised a knife over his head and stepped toward an officer, Seffens said.

The officer drew his gun, and a second officer used a stun gun on the man, who then stopped.

He continued holding the knife as officers ordered him to drop it. The officer used the stun gun a second time, which incapacitated the man and allowed the officers to handcuff him.

Police said no one was injured.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon of a resident and a police officer.

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa in lieu of $50,000 bail.

