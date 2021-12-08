Police: Man arrested after brandishing gun at Russian River Brewing in Santa Rosa

A man who brandished a gun at a downtown Santa Rosa brewpub was arrested Tuesday night after a struggle with police that sent one officer to the hospital, according to authorities.

Officers were called to Russian River Brewing Company on Fourth Street at 5:12 p.m. after reports of a man who brandished a gun at security after failing to pay his bill, according to Santa Rosa police.

The man was later identified as Tyler Morris, 28, of Santa Rosa.

Morris fled the bar after the incident and witnesses lost sight of him at Old Courthouse Square. Officers searched, but were unable to locate him, police said.

Someone who witnessed the brewpub incident saw the suspect walking near the B Street entrance to the Santa Rosa Plaza mall. Officers located the man near the north entrance to Macy’s and attempted to arrest him but he tried to flee, injuring an officer in the process, according to the police.

Authorities said Morris resisted another officer’s effort to try to detain him, and after a short struggle, he was taken into custody.

Officers found a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his waistband.

Morris suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, according to officers.

One officer was taken to the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

Morris was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm not the registered to the owner, resisting an officer and resisting arrest causing serious bodily injury to peace officer. He also had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant.

