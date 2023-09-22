A Napa man was arrested Wednesday night after police said he caused multiple disturbances downtown, including damaging a restaurant.

The Napa Police Department received a report about 10:05 p.m. of a reckless driver moving down the 1000 block of First Street, Cpl. Dominic Deguilio said.

Callers told police the driver eventually stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road and began chasing and shouting profanity and threats at a woman.

The man then grabbed a metal stand and used it to break the glass front door of Japanese restaurant Eiko’s.

Police arrived and detained the man, later identified as 54-year-old Trevelyon Williams, as he was walking into another business.

Police conducted a field sobriety test and found Williams was under the influence of drugs, Deguilio said.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, making criminal threats and a misdemeanor DUI charge.

As of Friday afternoon, Williams was no longer in jail, according to Napa County records.

