Police: Man arrested after kidnapping his kids, driving drunk

A man was arrested after he punched the maternal grandfather of his two kids and then kidnapped the children, police said Sunday.

The Cotati Police Department was dispatched about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a battery on Wilford Lane, according to a news release from the department.

The caller reported his daughter’s boyfriend had punched him during an argument, which began when the boyfriend attempted to take his children, who are also the caller’s grandchildren.

The suspect drove off with the kids in his pickup truck, officials said.

A female relative attempted to stop the man and got into the bed of the truck. The release was not clear as to the relationship of the relative to the two kids.

As police were on scene, the suspect returned. However, when they tried to contact him, he drove away.

Police pursued the suspect and caught up with him on Highway 101, where he had been speeding and swerving in between lanes with the relative still in the bed of the vehicle, according to the news release. The man yielded and was arrested.

No one was injured during the kidnapping or pursuit, officials said.

After he was detained, police conducted a sobriety test and determined he had a 0.21% blood alcohol, more than twice the legal limit.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.