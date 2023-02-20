Police: Man arrested after outlet store theft in Napa

Napa Police reported the arrest Saturday evening of a man suspected in a retail theft and vehicle pursuit.

Benshone Lewis Carter, 32, was detained at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Embassy Suites hotel at 1075 California Blvd., police said in a Facebook post. His arrest followed an attempted theft of merchandise from the Nike store at the Napa Premium Outlets on Freeway Drive, according to the department.

Acting on information about a retail theft crew based in Fresno, officers found Carter inside the Napa Nike outlet holding bags of merchandise, according to Napa Police. As the officers approached Carter, he walked away and then ran to his vehicle behind the food-court emergency exit, before racing out of the parking lot at a possible speed of about 80 mph, the department said.

Carter's vehicle is believed to have struck a curb, rupturing both front tires, according to police. He then ran across Highway 29 before being found and arrested outside the Embassy Suites, police reported.

Carter was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of evading police officers, as well as on misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, petty theft and resisting arrest.