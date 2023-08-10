A Santa Rosa man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police found his role in the death of a man found unresponsive across from a Healdsburg hotel in early July exceeded self-defense, authorities said.

The Healdsburg Police Department discovered the man had struck Abel Garza, 41, with a metal object during a fight involving four people July 3, the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

Garza was found dead shortly after in a parking lot on Healdsburg Avenue.

The metal object, which police said looked like a landscaping stake, had reportedly been in Garza’s possession prior to the altercation, Healdsburg Police Chief Matt Jenkins said Thursday.

Police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday from the Sonoma County District’s Attorney’s Office and arrested Romario Cisneros, officials said, who had cooperated with the investigation.

He was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, Jenkins said.

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail and held in lieu of $30,000 bail. As of Thursday morning, he was no longer in custody.

Garza was found unresponsive in July by Healdsburg police as the agency was responding to multiple calls reporting he had returned to Hotel Healdsburg, where he had physically assaulted two employees earlier that day, police said. Callers said he was armed with a hammer and an unknown metal object.

Officers and medical responders performed life-saving measures but Garza was pronounced dead in the parking lot.

Investigators later learned that immediately preceding his death, Garza had been in a physical fight with three hotel employees, including Cisneros. One of the employees suffered moderate injuries.

It was not clear if Cisneros had been hurt in the clash.

The other two employees will not be charged in relation to Garza’s death, Jenkins said.

The Healdsburg police are not releasing further information before court proceedings.

Garza’s cause of death has not been confirmed by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

Garza’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral arrangements.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.