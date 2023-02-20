Windsor police arrested a Ukiah man Saturday morning after nearly 2 ½ ounces of drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in his vehicle, according to authorities.

A deputy was on patrol at about 7:40 a.m. when they spotted a man sleeping in his truck near Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway, according to a news release from the Windsor Police Department.

Police walked up to the vehicle and saw drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin residue in the man’s lap. The deputy woke up the man, who was identified as Trevor Gibney, and searched the vehicle.

Police found nearly 2 ounces of suspected fentanyl and about ½ ounce of suspected methamphetamine. They also discovered clear plastic bags and a scale, according to the release.

Gibney was arrested on multiple drug charges, including transportation of meth for sale and possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail but, as of Monday afternoon, is no longer in the facility.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.