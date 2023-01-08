Police: Man arrested minutes after Napa bank robbery

A man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank in Napa Thursday afternoon was arrested within minutes of the theft, police reported.

Napa dispatchers were notified of the robbery at 880 Jefferson St. at 4:26 p.m., and officers arrived at the bank branch within two minutes, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. An employee gave police a description of the suspect and the direction in which his vehicle had left the area, Sedgley said.

Shortly afterward, a Napa Police traffic officer saw a vehicle near Soscol and Imola avenues, where a man left the vehicle and ran north toward Wilkins Avenue, according to Sedgley.

Members of Napa Police and the Napa County Sheriff's Office then found 29-year-old David Jarrell at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Soscol Avenue and arrested him with the help of a sheriff's patrol dog, Sedgley said.

Jarrell, who Sedgley said is believed to live in Rancho Cordova east of Sacramento, was arrested at 5 p.m. He was booked at 10:16 p.m. Thursday into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, according to the jail booking log.

He was also on parole in Sacramento County in a previous robbery case and is a suspect in three other robberies in Northern California, according to Sedgley.

Officers were continuing to search for a gun outside the U.S. Bank branch late Thursday, Sedgley added. Anyone with information about a firearm that may have been used in the crime is asked to contact Napa Police at 707-257-9223 and ask for Officer Romero. Those with other tips about the case may ask for Detective Olson.

No shots were fired during the bank robbery, Sedgley reported.