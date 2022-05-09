Police: Santa Rosa chase ends in arrest of man with loaded ghost gun

A Fairfield man was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm and a ghost gun following a vehicle chase in Santa Rosa, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight Friday, Santa Rosa police patrolling a sideshow attempted to stop a vehicle driving without headlights in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Steele Lane, according to a news release from Santa Rosa police.

But, the driver sped up and attempted to evade the pursuing officers, police said.

For several miles, the driver reached excessive speeds and passed through various stop signs, officials said.

At some point during the chase, the driver of the fleeing vehicle slowed just enough for the front passenger to exit the car and flee from the area, police said.

The driver eventually yielded in the area of West Third Street and North Dutton Avenue.

Police found under the driver’s seat a ghost gun, which was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, police said.

The driver, Angel Lopez-Pimental, 18, a Fairfield resident was arrested on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm, an unregistered firearm and evading, authorities said.

The person who fled from the vehicle has yet to be identified, authorities said.

A second passenger detained at the traffic stop, 23-year-old Filiberto Barron, was arrested and booked into jail on an outstanding warrant issued by Belmont Police Department, authorities said.

Lopez-Pimental was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.