Police: Man attacks ambulance crew in Fort Bragg, is subdued with stun gun

Fort Bragg police used a stun gun to subdue a man who had attacked an ambulance crew Monday night with a pair of medical shears, authorities said.

Fort Bragg police Sgt. Jon McLaughlin said in news release posted Tuesday on Facebook that the incident started just before 11:30 p.m. Monday when staff of an Adventist Health Mendocino Coast ambulance called for emergency assistance.

A man – whose identity is still to be determined – became agitated while being transported in the ambulance, grabbed a pair of medical shears, freed himself and started chasing the ambulance staff, McLaughlin said.

When officers arrived, the man was running away from the ambulance toward the nearby Sea Bird Lodge, still carrying the shears, McLaughlin said in the news release. He began making slashing gestures when police approached, McLaughlin said.

The man continued to flee, McLaughlin said, through the lodge’s parking lot and onto South Franklin Street, a main Fort Bragg thoroughfare.

With police in pursuit, the man ran onto the grounds of a senior living facility and attempted to enter a resident’s cottage, McLaughlin said.

At that point, an unidentified officer used his stun gun and subdued the man, McLaughlin said. The man was treated at the Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital and underwent a mental health evaluation, McLaughlin said, adding that drugs may be a factor in the case.

He said the man faces several potential charges, which have yet to be determined.

People with information related to the incident can call 707-961-2800, extension 139.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay