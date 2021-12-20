Police: Man brandished knife during fight in downtown Petaluma

Two men were arrested early Saturday in downtown Petaluma after a fight involving a knife, police said.

The altercation happened at about 12 a.m. in the 100 block of Kentucky Street, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

Police responded to the area after 911 callers reported a large crowd had gathered in front of the bars along that block and people were yelling in the street, said Lt. Nick McGowan.

A witness directed officers toward two men who were involved in the fight, including one who had been brandishing a knife, according to McGowan.

One of the men, Luis Alvarez Solorio, 27, of Rohnert Park was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a knife and violating probation, police said.

Ali Arango Ruiz, 23, of Petaluma was arrested on suspicion of obstructing law enforcement after he “immediately became non-compliant” with officers, according to the release.

