Police: Man brandishes gun inside downtown Petaluma bar

A Petaluma man was arrested Saturday night after brandishing a gun inside a downtown Petaluma bar, authorities said.

Just before midnight, a patron at the Hide-Aaway bar on Kentucky Street called police about a man pointing a gun at another person in the bar, according to Lt. Nick McGowan.

Officers responded to the bar where multiple patrons identified the man as Jonathan Sawyers, 37, of Petaluma, according to the Petaluma Police Department in a Nixle alert.

Officers detained Sawyers without incident and found a loaded and unregistered Glock 22, a .40 caliber pistol, in his back pocket, McGowan said.

Sawyers was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing a firearm in public, possessing an unregistered firearm, and possessing a firearm as a felon.

His bail was set at $30,000, McGowan said.

