A man found dead by police Monday in a Healdsburg parking lot had assaulted several people in the area, including hotel employees, officials said Thursday.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, Healdsburg police spokesperson Matt Jenkins said, and his cause of death is still unknown.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Thursday.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit, was in the pool area at Hotel Healdsburg on Matheson Street, but was not a hotel guest, Jenkins said.

Employees had asked him to leave, he said, and then called police just after 9 a.m.

They told police the man “reportedly physically assaulted two employees by pushing them, knocking one to the ground and attempting to strike them with a skateboard” before leaving the property.

Police then received reports the man had gone to H2 Hotel on Healdsburg Avenue, about a block away, and climbed onto its roof. Hotel staff there also asked the man to leave.

Police were unable to locate the man.

Several 911 calls, at about 10:20 a.m., reported the man had returned to Hotel Healdsburg and was armed with a hammer and an “unknown metal object,” and reportedly swinging it at employees.

Officers arrived to the hotel and found the man unresponsive and lying on the ground in a parking lot across the street.

The officers and medical personnel who arrived shortly after attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the man was involved in a physical altercation with three employees where one employee sustained “moderate injuries.”

Jenkins said details of the injuries would not be released at this time.

