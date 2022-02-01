Police: Man found dead near Bay Area high school likely killed by homemade bomb

ANTIOCH — A man found dead near a San Francisco Bay Area high school Monday likely died from injuries caused by a homemade bomb, police said.

Wires were found near the body of the man, who Antioch Police Department spokesman Officer Darryl Saffold said was a white man in his 50s. The man's name was not released, the East Bay Times reported.

“There are no indications that there are any other improvised explosive devices at the school or adjacent neighborhoods,” Saffold said. “This is still an evolving and ongoing investigation.”

The bomb squad from the Walnut Creek Police Department was called around 7:30 a.m. to the scene near 17th and F streets in Antioch, where police found the body of a man with severe trauma near Live Oak High School, Saffold said.

“Whether it was intentional or accidental, we do not know,” Saffold said of the bomb explosion.

Antioch police ordered a shelter in place in the area, and classes were canceled for the day at the high school. Nearby Antioch Middle and Fremont Elementary schools were put on lockdown as police investigated, the East Bay Times reported.