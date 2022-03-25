Police: Man found with handguns arrested at Petaluma home

A man found with two handguns was arrested at a Petaluma residence earlier this week, according to Petaluma police.

While responding to a call for service on the 1700 block of Capistrano Way on Wednesday night, officers discovered a man in possession of a loaded firearm.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6055729&lat=38.24677519999999&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

During the course of the investigation, authorities discovered that the man, identified as Zachary Lucci, was prohibited from owning firearms. A subsequent search warrant turned up a second Glock handgun and body armor.

Police would not say why they were called to the home or why Lucci was prohibited from owning guns.

Lucci was booked into Sonoma County Jail on felony charges of “prohibited person in possession of a firearm.”

You can reach Marisa Endicott at marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter/Facebook at @InYourCornerTPD.