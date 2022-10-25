A man was arrested Monday night after police said he punched another man and stole his phone at a Petaluma gas station.

Tate Madson, 26, of Mendocino, was arrested on suspicion of robbery charge, as well as for three outstanding warrants, including two for felonies. He was booked into the Sonoma County jail.

Just before 11 p.m., Madson approached the victim outside Chevron at 1440 E. Washington St., struck him and took his phone, then fled on foot, Petaluma police reported.

The victim provided officers with a detailed description of the assailant, who was located shortly after in the area of Lucchesi Park, police said.

Madson was detained and identified by the victim as the one who attacked him, police said.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.