Police: Man shot in Santa Rosa, taken to hospital

One man was injured in a shooting Thursday in Santa Rosa, according to police.

The man is in “potentially critical condition,” according to Santa Rosa police, and has been taken to a hospital.

The shooting took place south of Hearn and Bellevue avenues in Santa Rosa.

Police are at the scene of the shooting at Boron Avenue and Dutton Meadow investigating possible leads, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.72936988465577&lat=38.406177566241524&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The only witness is the victim, and he is unconscious,” he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

