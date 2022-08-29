Police: Man steals from Petaluma 7-Eleven twice, threatens clerks

Petaluma Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing items from a local 7-Eleven store twice in a week.

The first incident at the 7-Eleven, located at Petaluma Boulevard South and D Street, happened Aug. 6 when the suspect stole several items from the store and fled on a bicycle, the Petaluma Police Department said in an Aug. 28 news release.

The suspect reportedly returned to the store at approximately 3 p.m. Aug. 13, when he stole more items and threatened to cause bodily harm to the clerks, as well as attempted to dissuade them from calling authorities, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 40 years old with a medium to large build. Surveillance footage showed he was wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Officer Morgan Rasmason at 707-778-4372.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.