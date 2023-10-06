A man accused of trying to kidnap two 12-year-old girls in Healdsburg struck a family member with a vehicle and crashed into a house as he was fleeing police Thursday night, authorities said.

Police have identified the man but withheld his name pending confirmation, Healdsburg police Sgt. Frank Patane told The Press Democrat on Friday morning.

The man was being treated at a hospital for moderate injuries before he is taken to the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa.

More information will be released once he is booked, Patane said.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a call from a minor who said they had witnessed a possible attempted kidnapping of two girls at Giorgi Park, Patane said.

Officers arrived about three minutes later and family members, who also responded to the report, pointed out a man in a vehicle stopped on University Street in front of the park, according to the department in a news release.

The man fled south when officers ordered him out of the vehicle and struck one of the family members, a 41-year-old woman, with his vehicle.

She was hospitalized for major, but non-life-threatening injuries, Patane said.

Police followed the man, who then crashed into an unoccupied residence in the 400 block of Mason Street and fled on foot, according to the release.

Officers detained him at 8:27 p.m. at the corner of Fitch and Mason streets.

Personnel from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Petaluma Police Department and Healdsburg Fire Department assisted at the scene.

“At this time, Healdsburg Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects,” the release states.

Patane said the department will increase patrols around the city’s parks and are still conducting interviews with the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

