A Santa Rosa man turned himself in to authorities Monday, just over two weeks after police said they found more than 2 pounds of suspected cocaine, seven firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition at his residence.

The man appeared in court Monday for his arraignment and was granted pretrial release before his next court date, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 11, according to court records.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint Thursday against the man, listing two suspected charges of possession of an assault rifle and one suspected charge of having drugs for sale.

Santa Rosa police had searched the man’s residence May 27 in the 1300 block of De Turk Avenue. The man was not present as the search warrant was served, Sgt. Travis Menke said in a news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7052358&lat=38.4269866&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Officers found about 2.2 pounds of cocaine, an AK-47-style rifle, an AR-15-style rifle, five handguns, some high-capacity magazines and ammunition.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.