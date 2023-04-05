Santa Rosa police: Maria Carrillo student threatens staff and officers

A Maria Carillo High School student and his mother were arrested Tuesday after the teenager threatened school staff and police, officials said.

Gavin Levine, an 18-year-old from Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and threatening school administrators and police officers, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

His mother, Brandi Levine, 41, is accused of obstructing or resisting arrest.

They were arrested following a convoluted series of events that began about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday when officers were called to the school.

They determined a student had taken a school golf cart and drove it across campus before running from the scene.

Staff approached the student, later identified as Gavin Levine, near Montecito Boulevard and St. Mary Drive and he threatened to “kill,” “slash” and “knock” their teeth in, police said in a release Tuesday night.

The suspect left before getting into a vehicle driven by his mother and they were later approached by an officer in the 6000 block of Montecito. He got out of the vehicle “in an aggressive manner and made a derogatory hand gesture towards the officer,” police said.

“The student at one point stated if he had an ‘assault rifle’ he would ‘shoot’ the officer,” police wrote.

According to the police department, Brandi Levine got out of the vehicle and stood between her son and officers before the teen got into the driver’s seat and tried to drive away.

The officers pulled the suspect from the vehicle as he kicked at them and he was taken to the ground before being placed in handcuffs. His mother tried to interfere and also was placed in handcuffs.

Jail records show Gavin Levine was in custody Tuesday night in lieu of $30,000 bail and his mother was in custody on $5,000 bail.

