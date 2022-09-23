Police: Masked person seen on doorbell cameras prompts increased patrols in Rohnert Park neighborhood

A person wearing a white mask seen approaching homes in Rohnert Park at night is raising concern among city residents and prompting increased police presence in the neighborhood where the sightings occurred.

Two M Section residents reported seeing the masked person early Monday morning on doorbell cameras within eight minutes of each other, police said in a Friday Nixle alert.

The individual was wearing a white, full-faced mask with a full beard and dressed in dark clothing.

Out of concern, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is adding extra patrols in the M Section neighborhood and surrounding areas.

The first incident happened at 3:01 a.m. when the masked individual walked up to the front door at the Emerald Pointe Apartments on Camino Colegio. They stood there for a brief moment before walking away.

The second incident occurred at 3:09 a.m. when the masked person walked up to a front door in the 1300 block of Miramonte Place. Again, they stood there for a brief moment while grasping the doorbell camera and then walked away.

“We’re really not sure what the person is up to, but I would venture to say probably no good,” the city’s Public Safety Chief Tim Mattos said during a Tuesday “Chat with the Chief” livestream.

“I just want you to know that we are aware of that situation and we are putting some additional resources out in the area to try to identify and find this individual,” Mattos said.

The chief noted the man is not suspected of any crimes based on the report.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety urged anyone with further information to call them at 707-584-2600 and refer to case #22-3696.

Staff Writer Matt Pera contributed to this report.