Police: Motorcyclist struck, injured after vehicle rolls through stop sign in Petaluma

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a crash that prompted police to temporarily shut down a Petaluma intersection, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the vehicle rolled through a stop sign just before 8:50 a.m. and struck the motorcyclist, who had the right of way, said Petaluma Police Sgt. Walt Spiller.

The motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries, including to their head, and was taken to a hospital.

The vehicle’s driver, who was the sole occupant, was not injured.

Police issued an advisory for residents to avoid the area as debris from the crash was cleaned and officials investigated the incident. The roadway was reopened about an hour later, Spiller said.

Neither vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed, according to police.

