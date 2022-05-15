Police: Napa police join with Sacramento law enforcement for robbery arrest and drug bust

Following a robbery of a Napa CVS Pharmacy in December last year, Napa Police joined up with the Sacramento Police Department to arrest a suspected robber, along with several associated Sacramento residents, early this week, according to a police press release.

On December 29, 2021, Napa Police responded to reports of a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 1558 Trancas Street. A man reportedly jumped the counter of the pharmacy area, confronted several employees and grabbed one of them whom he asked to take him to the store safe, according to police.

The employees believed the man was armed because he kept one hand under his shirt. The man also reportedly requested oxycodone as the employee opened the safe, and filled half a pillowcase with several thousand dollars worth of the prescription drugs hydrocodone and promethazine. He then fled the store, and officers weren't able to locate him.

That same evening, a CVS Pharmacy in Benicia was also robbed of prescription medication by a person who matched the description of the man, and he was joined by a second person, according to police.

After working on the case over the past several months, Napa detectives identified Sacramento resident Tyrone Smith, 28, as one of the two suspected robbers. Detectives believe Smith was also possibly involved in similar robberies in Oregon, Nevada and Washington.

A detective then obtained a warrant for Smith's arrest and a search warrant for a house where police believe Smith was staying, located on Meadow Run Walk in northern Sacramento, police said.

Smith was stopped by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy late on Monday for an unrelated reason, police said, and arrested on the Napa warrant. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail that day, and transferred to the Napa County Jail on Wednesday, on investigation of a felony robbery charge.

Napa and Sacramento officers went to serve the search warrant at the Sacramento house early on Wednesday, and forced their way into the house, according to police. Officers detained four people, police said, after one fled upstairs and another discarded pills in an upstairs toilet.

Officers then found several hundred pills in the house, which they suspected were oxycodone and other prescription pills. Most of the pills were packaged in plastic sandwich bags and appeared ready to sell, according to police.

Officers also found an unregistered pistol not far from the house's front door of the house and several pounds of cannabis in a suitcase. The officers found one of the occupants, Mercedes Akira Shanell Augustus, had a felony warrant for grand theft and arrested him.

According to police, occupants of the house, including Smith, are associated with one of the street gangs Sacramento Police believe were involved in the April 3 mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, which killed six people and injured 12.