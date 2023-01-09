Police: Nearly $10,000 in stolen property seized during Santa Rosa probation search

A couple was arrested Sunday morning after police found nearly $10,000 in suspected stolen retail items after a probation search in Santa Rosa, police said.

Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega, 31, who authorities described as unhoused was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, felony violation of probation, and felony conspiracy, officials said.

Driden Adrian Estrada, 35, another unhoused person, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession, misdemeanor violation of probation, felony conspiracy, police said, adding that he also had felony warrant in Sonoma County for his arrest, and a misdemeanor arrest warrant out of Napa County.

At around 10:20 a.m. Sunday police located Gonzalez-Ortega and Estrada, both on probation for various convictions, inside a motel room in the 2000 block of Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa, police said.

During a probation search of their room, police seized over 70 items — a mix of handbags, clothes and cosmetics — valued at $9,243, police said.

The items were seized, including the suspected stolen jacket Estrada was wearing, police said.

During the investigation, officers confirmed the items were stolen from a local department store, according to a news release.

Gonzalez-Ortega was on probation for a 2021 conviction of attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools, police said.

Estrada was on probation for convictions in 2021 and 2022 for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property.

Estrada also had outstanding warrants for his arrest in Sonoma and Napa counties, police said.

