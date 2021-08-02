Santa Rosa traffic stop snags suspected drug dealer

A traffic stop in Santa Rosa over the weekend led to the arrest of a man suspected of selling cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin after police found almost 7 pounds of cocaine in his car and nearly 9 pounds of other illegal drugs inside his home, police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, police stopped Jose Gerardo Padilla-Calderon on the northbound off-ramp to Highway 101 at Yolanda Avenue in Santa Rosa, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Santa Rosa Police K-9 “Ace” alerted to the presence of drugs inside Calderon’s car, officials said.

A search of the vehicle turned up just over 6¾ pounds of suspected cocaine, authorities said.

After the discovery, a search warrant was served by the Santa Rosa Police Department Narcotics Team at Calderon’s home in southeast Santa Rosa, officials said.

Authorities found nearly 9 pounds of other illegal drugs inside the home, including a pound of heroin and a half-pound of methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia such as packaging materials and scales, police said.

Calderon was detained in the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale of methamphetamine and heroin and possession for sale and transportation of cocaine.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department (707) 543-3600.

