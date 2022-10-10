An Oakland man was arrested this weekend after employees of a Santa Rosa marijuana dispensary hindered his attempt to rob the business, according to police.

Santa Rosa police identified the suspect as Jack Cole, 54. He has been booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident began at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday when police were called to a “potential robbery” they were told was occurring in the 2300 block of Circadian Way.

According to a news release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department, a caller told police two men wearing masks “were robbing their marijuana dispensary.”

The investigating officer discovered the report was about 15 minutes old and the suspects, who were described as men in their mid-40s, had already left the scene in a silver Honda Accord, police said.

According to the release, the thieves didn’t get anything because they opened one of the dispensary’s unlocked trucks and found it was empty.

In addition, one of the dispensary’s employees attempted to stop the two men by blocking in their car, but the suspects twice rammed the employee’s car — with the employee still in it — and were able to get away, police said.

The employee in the car got a cell phone video of what occurred and turned the footage over to investigators, authorities said, adding that another employee wrote down the license plate of the vehicle the suspects drove away in.

Police tracked the license plate to the car’s registered owner.

Two members of SRPD’s Downtown Enforcement Team found Cole, near the parked Honda Accord and a recreation vehicle he owns, in the area of Petaluma Hill Road and Pressley Street, according to the news release.

Officials said the officers “were familiar with” Cole and knew he sold marijuana. They “detained (him) based on his probation status and potential relation to the failed burglary.”

Cole eventually admitted to the attempted theft from the pot dispensary, officials said.

According to the news release, he told an investigator he’d been “looking for his ‘lost dog’ ” at the time of the incident. However, “he couldn’t answer why his dog was on the other side of the city, why his dog would be inside a marijuana transportation truck, or why he needed to wear a ski mask to search for his dog,“ officials added.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.