Police officer, former mayoral candidate running for District 4 seat on Windsor Town Council

A candidate has stepped forward to seek the Windsor District 4 council seat in the town’s first election by district on Nov. 8.

Tanya Potter, a Santa Rosa police officer, took out paperwork Thursday to run for the seat. She, like other candidates for council and mayor, must gather at least 20 valid registered voters’ signatures to qualify.

Potter and her husband, Steve, have lived in Windsor for 18 years and have raised three children there.

Potter ran for Windsor mayor along with four other candidates in 2020. The winner was disgraced former Mayor Dominic Foppolli, who resigned in 2021 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual assault, including now-Vice Mayor Esther Lemus. Foppoli, who has denied the allegations, has a home in District 4 and in September 2021 filed papers indicating his intention to run for office in November 2022. He has not been heard from since on that score. Candidates have until Aug. 12 to file.

Coming in second in the 2020 mayoral race was Rosa Reynoza, a wine industry veteran, followed by longtime member Sam Salmon, who later was appointed to mayor, followed by Potter. Reynosa and Lemus have both thrown their hats in the ring to run for mayor in the upcoming election.

Potter was one of 25 applicants for a seat when the council was considering whether to hold an election for the at-large seat or appoint someone.

She is vice chair of the Windsor Parks and Recreation Commission and also serves on the town’s Public Arts Advisory Commission, both appointed positions.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.