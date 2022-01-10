Police: Pedestrian struck, injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa

A 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday night after she was hit by a pickup truck driver who fled the scene on the western edge of Santa Rosa, police said.

The woman, a Santa Rosa resident, was walking in an eastbound lane on Sebastopol Road just west of Doubles Drive when she was hit, according to police.

The woman was not in a crosswalk and she entered the road “for an unknown reason,” said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman.

She had minor injuries following the crash, which was reported at about 7:45 p.m., Mahurin said.

Police believe she was hit by a Chevy Silverado made in the late 1990s, but investigators do not know the vehicle’s color, according to Mahurin.

The driver, who has not been identified, is suspected of felony hit and run.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at srcity.org/crimetips.

