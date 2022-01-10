Subscribe

Police: Pedestrian struck, injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 10, 2022, 12:24PM
Updated 5 minutes ago

A 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday night after she was hit by a pickup truck driver who fled the scene on the western edge of Santa Rosa, police said.

The woman, a Santa Rosa resident, was walking in an eastbound lane on Sebastopol Road just west of Doubles Drive when she was hit, according to police.

The woman was not in a crosswalk and she entered the road “for an unknown reason,” said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman.

She had minor injuries following the crash, which was reported at about 7:45 p.m., Mahurin said.

Police believe she was hit by a Chevy Silverado made in the late 1990s, but investigators do not know the vehicle’s color, according to Mahurin.

The driver, who has not been identified, is suspected of felony hit and run.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at srcity.org/crimetips.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette