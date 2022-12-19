Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Petaluma was 23-year-old man

The pedestrian killed after being struck by a pickup truck over the weekend in Petaluma was a 23-year-old man, police said Monday.

The man was hit about 5:50 a.m. Saturday on South McDowell Boulevard, just north of Baywood Drive, Petaluma police reported.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, said Petaluma police Sgt. Walt Spiller.

The driver remained at the scene and called 911. They were cooperative throughout the investigation, Spiller said.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police have yet to release his name because they have not contacted his family, Spiller said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. No arrests have been made.

Police asked anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the crash to contact Petaluma Traffic Officer Garrett Sholin at 707-776-3721.

