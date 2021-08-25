Suspected Petaluma beauty store thieves arrested after chase, crash

Five people suspected of stealing from a Petaluma cosmetics store were arrested Monday night after they were involved in a car crash while driving away from the store.

The incident began just after 6:30 p.m., when employees at Ulta Beauty on Kenilworth Drive saw people leaving the store with over $10,000 in stolen merchandise, the Petaluma Police Department said.

All suspects are facing charges of burglary and consiracy, police said. They’re identified as Oakland residents Lena Ford, 23, Kenneth Temple, 27, and Mariah Senegal, 22, Oakley resident Rashad Brinson, 28, and Anthony Sterling, 22, whose city of residence wasn’t available.

Sterling also faces charges of resisting arrest and having false identification. Police said he had several credit cards that didn’t belong to him and they’re trying to find the owners.

A police officer tried to stop the group, which sped away in a black Acura sedan with paper license plates, near South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive.

The officer chased the car along South McDowell for about a block before he lost sight of it near Casa Grande Road.

Moments later, the officer came upon the scene of a three-vehicle crash that involved the Acura.

Police said the driver of the Acura ran a red light while turning onto Lakeville Highway from South McDowell. The Acura collided with a pickup, which then collided with a third vehicle, police said.

People inside the pickup were treated for minor injuries at the scene and the driver of the third vehicle was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The Acura sustained major damage. It was stopped against a power pole along the side of the road, police said.

Three people stayed in the Acura, while two others fled on foot. Police found one of them in an apartment complex on Indigo Drive and the other at a gas station.

Four of the five people suspected of stealing from the store were taken to hospitals with injuries from the crash, police said. All five were booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.