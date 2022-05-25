Police: Petaluma DUI suspect crashed at gas station, injuring elderly passenger

A 57-year-old man suspected of drunken driving was arrested this week after he crashed into an object at a Petaluma gas station, injuring his passenger, police said.

The crash happened at a 76 station on Petaluma Boulevard North at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Police said they were called to the station and found that the driver “displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication.”

His passenger, who was about 80 years old, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The driver, Felix Paradise III of Citrus Heights, was medically cleared at a hospital and then booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury and elder abuse, police said.

