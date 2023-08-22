Police: Petaluma DUI suspect flees in damaged car, arrested

A Petaluma man is believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol Sunday night when he struck a parked pickup and drove off as parts fell off his amaged dcar, police said.

Rafael Lopez-Perez, 44, was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

The collision occurred about 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Post Street.

A witness reported a collision involving two vehicles and a driver in a blue sedan fled at a slow speed, according to police.

A trail of gouge marks led officers from the collision scene to the suspect on Douglas Street, which intersects with Post.

Officers arrested the suspect following a sobriety test and later concluded his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.

