Police: Petaluma DUI suspect hit vehicle in front of officers

A man suspected of DUI backed into a vehicle and sped off in front of Petaluma police officers shortly after they spoke to him about a noise complaint early Friday.

Mark Martin, 28, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run, according to Petaluma police.

About 12:45 a.m. Friday, officers investigated a noise complaint due to loud music and people yelling at a home on Wren Court in east Petaluma.

Police said the officers approached Martin and a second person and “both men appeared to be heavily intoxicated and confrontational.”

After advising the men of the complaint and to quiet down, the officers returned to their vehicles and heard more noise coming from the home.

A Honda Pilot was parked in the driveway and its driver “quickly reversed down the driveway and collided with another vehicle parked on the street,” police said.

The driver then drove off at an unsafe speed toward Ely Boulevard.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, who they identified as Martin. He was booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi