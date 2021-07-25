Subscribe

Police: Petaluma man on probation for prior DUI arrested after Friday night crash

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
July 25, 2021, 7:27AM
A Petaluma man on probation from a prior DUI offense was arrested Friday night after police say he was again drunk behind the wheel - this time involved in a crash that injured several.

The three-vehicle crash at East Washington and Payran streets happened shortly before 7 p.m., according to a Petaluma Police Department news release, which didn’t detail the circumstances of the crash.

While paramedics with the Petaluma Fire Department tended to injured vehicle occupants, including a juvenile who suffered a cut on their head, police homed in on one driver who they say “displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication.”

Herman Alvarado, 31, who was already on probation for a prior DUI, and has a suspended license for a previous DUI arrest, was arrested on suspicion of probation violation, driving with a suspended license and felony DUI, according to a Petaluma Police Department news release.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Alvarado’s arrest was one of three Petaluma Police made Friday night, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 707-778-4372.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.

