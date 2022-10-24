A probation search ended in the arrest of a Santa Rosa man after police discovered approximately 200 pounds of marijuana and a large cache of guns at a residence in the northwest section of the city Sunday, according to authorities.

While attempting to locate Jose Fuentes, 27, on the 1900 block of Waltzer Road, officers searched the garage where Fuentes’ vehicle was parked. There, according to a police news release, officers found a stolen Springfield XD handgun, an unregistered Glock 19, unregistered Glock 43 and Polymer80 Glock 43 variant, multiple extended magazines and an airsoft rifle conversion kit.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7562777&lat=38.4671677&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Also in the garage, police said, was approximately 200 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana, plus a money counter and further evidence of a narcotics business.

There was additional ammunition in the house, in addition to what officers believed to be fentanyl pills.

During the search, Jose’s brother, 28-year-old Luis Fuentes, arrived at the residence and claimed ownership of everything in the garage. Luis Fuentes was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, a stolen firearm, possession of a short-barreled rifle and possession of firearms by a prohibited person (he has a prior conviction for participation in a criminal street gang).

Jose Fuentes was not at the residence and is currently wanted on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of illegal firearms and violation of probation.