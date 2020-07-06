Subscribe

Police probe painting-over of Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 6, 2020, 9:05AM
Updated 5 hours ago

MARTINEZ — Police are investigating after a couple was filmed painting over a Black Lives Matter mural on a street in front of the Contra Costa County courthouse, KNTV reported Sunday.

The couple was shown painting over the mural with black paint, hours after the city had given activists permission to paint the words “Black Lives Matter" on the street, the TV station reported. Similar murals have been painted on streets in Washington, D.C., and New York.

In a video, the couple is seen arguing with activists and saying that all lives matter and police killings are a consequence of resisting arrest, KNTV reported.

Activists recorded the license plate number of the truck the woman and man were driving, and the Martinez Police Department is investigating, the TV station reported.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine