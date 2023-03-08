Three members of an anti-vaccine activist group forced the closure of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 2 at Sassarini Elementary School in Sonoma, police said Tuesday.

Protesters gathered at the site and when they became unruly, about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, the school made a decision to shut the clinic down, Sonoma Police Sgt. Scott McKinnon said.

Dr. Elizabeth Kaufman, acting superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District, said she arrived to the scene after the issue was handled and was unable to provide more details about the incident Tuesday.

“Our decision to shut down the clinic was based on a desire to avoid escalation and perceived threat to staff, students, parents and community,” Kaufman said in an email Tuesday.

The protesters were not arrested, though McKinnon said their attempt to interfere with the health program was “100% illegal,” based on a 2021 California law passed to prevent harassment and intimidation at vaccination clinics.

The law states it is unlawful to approach any person — within 30 feet — while that person is within 100 feet of an entrance or exit of a vaccination site for the purpose of “obstructing, injuring, harassing, intimidating or interfering with that person.”

McKinnon said he planned to notify the anti-vaccine organization responsible for the protest that if members “conduct themselves in such a manner” again, there would be consequences.

“If it happens again within the city, they will be arrested,” he said.