The intersection of Ventura Avenue and Administration Drive in Santa Rosa was closed just before noon Friday following a vehicle pursuit that ended near Sonoma County’s government complex, authorities said.

Shots were reported fired in the vicinity at about 11:30 a.m., though police have not yet confirmed on-the-record if there were any injuries or who was involved in the incident.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/snxZrJOg3nM">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nTzdQSTE0lA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The intersection of Ventura Avenue and Administration Drive in Santa Rosa was closed just before noon Friday following a vehicle pursuit that ended near Sonoma County’s government complex, authorities said. https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/police-pursuit-in-santa-rosa-ends-with-vehicle-parked-in-cordoned-off-inter/ Posted by Press Democrat on Friday, March 3, 2023

A black late-model Dodge Ram was parked near the cordoned off intersection, according to a Press Democrat reporter who was at the scene. The truck was empty and its driver-side window appeared to have been shattered. The truck’s passenger door was left ajar.

Multiple Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators converged at the scene.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.72438052170412&lat=38.464153202614064&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

A similar law enforcement presence was witnessed a few miles across the city near the intersection of Santa Rosa and East Robles avenues, where Santa Rosa police initiated a pursuit with the Dodge truck, according to reports.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Staff reporter Martin Espinoza contributed to this report.