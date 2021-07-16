Police recover four firearms, including ‘ghost gun,’ in separate Santa Rosa arrests

Police recovered four firearms, including a suspected “ghost gun,” in separate arrests in southwest Santa Rosa overnight Thursday, authorities said in a statement.

At 11 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Troy Hale, 19, of Santa Rosa, for an outstanding felony warrant after pulling him over for vehicle code violations in the area of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Under the driver’s seat, officers found a loaded, unserialized 9mm ghost gun, police said.

Hale was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspected felony weapons charges, including possession of an unlicensed firearm.

At around 2 a.m. Friday morning, pulled over a silver Acura for a vehicle code violation near Corby and Peach avenues. In the car, officers found three loaded guns, as well as latex gloves, face coverings and a ski mask, police said.

Police arrested Kevin Lindsey, 18; Jahrel Johnson, 21; Colvin Gilliam, 19; and Zyon Richardson, 18; all from the San Francisco area, and booked them into Sonoma County Jail on suspected felony weapons charges.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the arrests came as the result of increased patrols in southwest Santa Rosa in response to a recent spate of shootings in the area.

“(Officers’) only job was direct enforcement in communities that have been most impact by rising gun violence,” Marhurin said.

It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had gang ties, Marhurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian