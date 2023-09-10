The victim of a Saturday morning slaying in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood was killed by his son with a rock, police said.

At 9:48 a.m. Saturday, the suspect called Santa Rosa Police dispatchers and said his father was dead inside their home on Sweetgum Street, said Santa Rosa police Lt. Chris Mahurin.

When police arrived at the scene they found Patrick Franklin Schieber, 43, outside the home. He cooperated with police and surrendered immediately, Mahurin said. He was being held at the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of homicide-related charges.

Police found David Schieber, 72, dead in the living room of the home he shared with his wife and son.

David and Patrick were the only people at home at the time of the killing. The victim’s wife and another adult son arrived at the home after police, according to Mahurin, who said the weapon, a rock between the size of a baseball and a softball, was recovered at the scene.

“The victim was struck several times in the head and face,” he added.

Neighbors on Saturday said they hadn’t heard any commotion that morning and didn’t know anything was amiss until police arrived at the home.

They were shocked by the death and spoke highly of the family. Some teared up when describing them, calling them good and “gentle” people who often stopped to chat.

One Sweetgum Street resident said it was common to see mother and son on walks around the neighborhood.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes team are still investigating the motive, Mahurin said.

